Home Nation

Winter session of Parliament likely to be stormy: Congress MP Rajeev Gowda

Gowda said that the party has been organising nation-wide protests highlighting the state of economy under the BJP rule outside parliament.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Gowda

Congress MP Rajeev Gowda (Photo| Facebook/ @ProfRajeevGowda)

By PTI

KOCHI: The winter session of Parliament commencing this month is likely to be stormy with the Congress on Wednesday saying the party would raise in both the Houses the "sad state" of Indian economy under the BJP government.

Congress national spokesman Rajeev Gowda said that the party has been organising nation-wide protests highlighting the state of economy under the BJP rule outside parliament and from November 18 these issues will be raised in Parliament.

The nearly one month long session is likely to conclude on December 13. "India's economy lies in shambles today. Job creation is in coma as economic and agricultural growth remain on the ventilator. Shrinking economy, shrinking savings, shutting down of businesses and spiralling bank frauds reflect the sad state of Indian economy under BJP government," the Rajya Sabha MP told a press conference here.

He alleged that across the country there was despair and distress against the government among all sections, particularly farmers and youths.

Gowda said that the government, instead of paying attention to solve the economic issues affecting the people, "is focussed on diverting attention shouting Pakistan all the time." "The BJP government has turned India's demographic dividend into a demographic disaster. According to National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), unemployment is at a 45 year high and still climbing," he said.

Days after India decided not to join the RCEP agreement, the Congress claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the step due to the pressure by the Congress party. "It is only because of opposition led by the Congress that the Prime Minister backtracked on his efforts to sign the mega free trade agreement (FTA). The Congress prevented the government from making a blunder," Gowda said.

Early this week, the Prime Minister had said in Bangkok that India will not join China-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parliament Parliament Winter Session Rajeev Gowda National Sample Survey Office
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp