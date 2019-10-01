Home Nation

36-hour long special UP assembly session to commence on Gandhi Jayanti

The discussion on developmental goals that the Uttar Pradesh government would like to undertake will go on for 36 hours, beginning on October 2 at 11 am.

Published: 01st October 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Uttar Pradesh Assembly

A view of Uttar Pradesh Assembly (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special Uttar Pradesh Assembly session will be held on October 2 in which 36-hour marathon discussion will take place on development goals.

Speaking to ANI, state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said that the discussion will begin on October 2 at 11 am.

"Special assembly session has been called to discuss the 16 points related to the development of the state. The discussion will be held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The discussion will go on for 36 hours which will begin on October 2 at 11 am," he said.

On being asked about the upcoming assembly by-polls in the state, he said, "This time election is being advanced with positive plans. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will definitely get a win because they have worked for the country. The understanding and coordination between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has turned out to be great for the state."

Sharing his views on the protest in Shahjahanpur led by Congress, Sharma said, "Now that Congress is devoid of any topic to ridicule, they are looking for anything that can cause a problem for the government."

By-polls for 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the coming month, according to a recent announcement by the Election Commission. The vacant seats mostly belonged to those MLAs who won the Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi UP assembly Uttar Pradesh Assembly Gandhi Jayanti
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp