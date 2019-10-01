Home Nation

Amid waterlogging, Gandhi Jayanti to be celebrated at world's tallest statue of Bapu's in Patna

The 72-feet tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Patna Gandhi Maidan, made of bronze at cost of Rs 35 crores, is the world's tallest statue of Mahatama Gandhi.

Published: 01st October 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

World's tallest Gandhi statue installed at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

World's tallest Gandhi statue installed at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid waterlogging crisis due to incessant rains, the state government has decided to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti at the world's tallest statue of Bapu, installed at Patna Gandhi Maidan.

An official communique issued on Monday confirmed this and stated that Gandhi Jayanti ceremony stands as per its schedule without any alteration.

The 72-feet tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Patna Gandhi Maidan, made of bronze at cost of Rs 35 crores, is the world's tallest statue of Gandhi.

Sculpted by famous artist Ram Sutar, the statue was unveiled by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 15 in 2013. 

On the 24-feet high pedestals of this statue, details on Gandhi's' Dandi March, Quit India Movement, Champaran Satyagraha and popularity of Charkha (spinning wheel) have been inscribed.

Gandhi maidan, where the statue is installed, has witnessed several political movements including the Jayaprakash Narayan movement.

Mahatma Gandhi had also addressed a huge gathering at this maidan during his Bihar visit at the time of Champaran satyagraha.

It was named by the Britishers as Patna Lawn but got renamed as Gandhi Maidan in 1948.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti Patna Gandhi Maidan Patna
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp