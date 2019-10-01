Amid waterlogging, Gandhi Jayanti to be celebrated at world's tallest statue of Bapu's in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid waterlogging crisis due to incessant rains, the state government has decided to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti at the world's tallest statue of Bapu, installed at Patna Gandhi Maidan.

An official communique issued on Monday confirmed this and stated that Gandhi Jayanti ceremony stands as per its schedule without any alteration.

The 72-feet tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Patna Gandhi Maidan, made of bronze at cost of Rs 35 crores, is the world's tallest statue of Gandhi.

Sculpted by famous artist Ram Sutar, the statue was unveiled by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 15 in 2013.

On the 24-feet high pedestals of this statue, details on Gandhi's' Dandi March, Quit India Movement, Champaran Satyagraha and popularity of Charkha (spinning wheel) have been inscribed.

Gandhi maidan, where the statue is installed, has witnessed several political movements including the Jayaprakash Narayan movement.

Mahatma Gandhi had also addressed a huge gathering at this maidan during his Bihar visit at the time of Champaran satyagraha.

It was named by the Britishers as Patna Lawn but got renamed as Gandhi Maidan in 1948.