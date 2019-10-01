Arunachal BJP MLA’s son arrested for drug-peddling

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The son of a BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in drug-peddling.

Tumme Amo, Superintendent of Police of Capital Complex, said the interrogation of four people, found in an inebriated state on Sunday night, led to the arrest of Lokam Lulu at Naharlagun. He is the son of Lokam Tassar, BJP MLA of Koloriang.

During a routine patrol, the police had zeroed in on Kajal Mandal, Rajesh Mandal, Manu Barman and Tojing Binggeb. The police said they were found in an inebriated condition. Later, a certain quantity of suspected heroin was seized from Barman.

“On interrogation, three of them disclosed that they get heroin from Barman. On further interrogation of Barman, he revealed that he bought heroin from Lokam Lulu,” the SP said.

During a subsequent raid at a place where Lulu was staying with his wife, the police seized 10 odd grams of heroin, worth Rs 97500. The cash was suspected to be the sale proceeds of drugs. A large number of empty vials etc were also found at the site.

The SP said the police had been getting inputs for the past two months about Lulu’s involvement in drug-trafficking and he had been under the scanner.

The police arrested Lulu and Barman. However, they could not be produced in a court as they were having severe withdrawal syndrome. The investigating officer has already informed the court of the duo’s arrest and also shared the report of the doctor, the SP added.

