Home Nation

Bihar rains: Air India waives off penalties on cancellation for flights to and from Patna till Oct 3

All applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, and cancellation and refund charges for travel for both domestic as well as international flights have been waived off.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In an effort to give comfort to rain-hit Bihar, Air India on Tuesday announced that it has waived off all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, and cancellation and refund charges for travel to and from Patna, for both domestic as well as international flights.

The waive-off is for both domestic and international flights for upto October 3.

"#FlyAI: Due to inclement weather at Patna resulting in inconvenience to passengers #Airindia has waived off all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund charges for travel from/to Patna for both Dom & Int flights for travel upto 3rdOct,19," Air India announced in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

As many as 40 people have died and many are injured in the state due to incessant rain and floods in many parts of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.

READ | Bihar floods: NDRF teams, IAF choppers deployed for rescue, relief works

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people are dead whereas nine are injured, due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the state.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.

As per the weather forecasting report by India Meteorological Department, Patna is likely to receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Bihar rains Patna rains Bihar floods air cancellation
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp