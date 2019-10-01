Bihar rains: Air India waives off penalties on cancellation for flights to and from Patna till Oct 3

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In an effort to give comfort to rain-hit Bihar, Air India on Tuesday announced that it has waived off all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, and cancellation and refund charges for travel to and from Patna, for both domestic as well as international flights.

The waive-off is for both domestic and international flights for upto October 3.

"#FlyAI: Due to inclement weather at Patna resulting in inconvenience to passengers #Airindia has waived off all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund charges for travel from/to Patna for both Dom & Int flights for travel upto 3rdOct,19," Air India announced in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

As many as 40 people have died and many are injured in the state due to incessant rain and floods in many parts of Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people are dead whereas nine are injured, due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the state.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.

As per the weather forecasting report by India Meteorological Department, Patna is likely to receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.