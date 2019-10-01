Blow to NDFB as top leader among six apprehended by Army

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, the Army has apprehended six insurgents belonging to the G Bidai-Batha faction of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Assam.



According to defence sources, the Army raided a hideout of the militants at a place near the India-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district on Monday night which eventually led to the apprehension of the rebels.



One of the rebels apprehended is a very senior leader, Bilaram. He is the outfit’s deputy finance secretary. The others are also very senior in the outfit.



“All six of them are from Bidai-Batha faction of the NDFB. This is a big blow to them,” a defence source said.



He said the security forces had been conducting searches for Bidai and other rebels along the Bhutan border for a long time.



“Bidai is holed out in Bhutan which is why we haven’t been able to zero in on him,” the defence source said.



Army authorities are likely to brief the media later in the day in Kokrajhar on the operation. Further details are awaited.