Chinmayanand case: BJP leader complains of eye problem, called for checkup on October 16

Chinmayanand, against whom a law student had levelled rape charges, was attended by doctors at the KGMU and was called for a checkup on Oct 16, officials said.

Published: 01st October 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chinmayanand_arrested

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand accused of rape by a law student is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest in Shahjahanpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/SHAHJAHANPUR: After getting discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, former Union minister Chinmayanand had visited the King George's Medical University (KGMU) complaining of an eye problem but was not admitted, officials said on Tuesday.

"Chinmayanand had reached KGMU on Monday night complaining of a problem in the eye. He was attended to and was called for a checkup on Oct 16," KGMU media incharge Dr Sandeep Kumar said.

According to sources, Chinmayanand wanted to get admitted in the KGMU but was called later.

He reached Shahjahanpur district jail at 2.30 am.

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand used to tear woman's clothes when she resisted: Counsel

Kumar declined to comment when asked about Chinmayanand's attempt to get himself admitted in the KGMU.

On Monday, Chinmayanand was discharged from SGPGIMS hospital, where he was admitted on Sep 23.

Earlier, doctors in Shahjahanpur had referred the BJP leader to Lucknow for angiography in view of his health condition, jail sources said.

In Shahjahanpur, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI that Chinmayamand is lodged as a common prisoner and his "health appeared to be good".

"He took the breakfast this morning and his routine was like other prisoners," he added.

