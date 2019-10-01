Home Nation

Dehradun diary: Price hike for medical tests rolled back

Uttarakhand government has rolled back the price hike for medical tests in state-run healthcare facilities, including community health centres, primary health centres and medical colleges.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:11 AM

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Price hike for medical tests rolled back

Uttarakhand government has rolled back the price hike for medical tests in state-run healthcare facilities, including community health centres, primary health centres and medical colleges. In August, the BJP government introduced a price hike for ultra sound, X-ray and blood tests, among other tests. However, the government announced a rollback considering the interests of the common man. The rates for the registration to OPD in district hospitals, which was fixed at `30 for Ayushman card holders earlier, was raised to `60 after a cabinet meet.

State colts bring badminton glory

The state’s badminton team bagged seven medals at the All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. The event, which featured participants from across the country, concluded on September 29. Officials at the state’s sports department said that while  Siddharth Rawat from Almora won bronze in Boys Under-13 Singles and a gold in the Doubles championships, Ansh Negi of Dehradun emerged as the top performer, bagging gold medals in both Under-13 Singles and Doubles competitions. Garv Sahni from Udham Singh Nagar won silver in the Boys Under-13 Doubles event, whereas Mansa Rawat from Almora won a bronze in both the Girls Under-13 Singles and Doubles competitions.

Pithoragarh to host joint military exercise

A joint military exercise between India and Kazakhstan has been scheduled at Pithoragarh from October 3 to 15. Titled KAZIND-2019, the exercise will involve nearly 100 soldiers from the two armies. The exercise would focus on sharing experiences by the two forces while conducting counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. The joint exercise is an annual event held alternately in the two countries. Of all the military exercises featuring India and other countries, KAZIND is considered as a crucial one due to the extent of security challenges faced by both the countries.

Ashes of unclaimed bodies immersed in Ganga

Ashes of more than 8,500 unclaimed Hindu bodies were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar on September 28. The ashes were consigned to the waters at Sati ghat. The initiative was taken at the behest of Shri Shri Devothan Seva Samiti, a Delhi-based NGO. The ashes of the bodies were collected from crematoriums from across the country as well as from United States of America, Singapore, Pakistan, Australia and Dubai.

Vineet Upadhyay
Our correspondent in Dehradun


