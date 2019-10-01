Home Nation

Government official resigns over 'casteist' remarks by DM in Uttar Pradesh

Bindu Prasad, ARM, UPSRTC, in his resignation letter, said that he is a Dalit and because of that DM made 'casteist' remarks against him.

LUCKNOW: A government official in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia tendered his resignation after the district magistrate allegedly misbehaved and made casteist remarks against him, officials said on Tuesday.

However, Ballia's DM Bhawani Singh Khangraut denied the allegation saying he had not misbehaved with the officer.

Assistant Regional Manager, UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Bindu Prasad in his resignation letter, submitted on Monday, said he is a Dalit and because of that Khangraut "misbehaved with him" and made "casteist" remarks against him.

In the letter submitted to the Managing Director UPSRTC, Prasad alleged that the DM had demanded 15 buses for shifting prisoner's of Ballia jail.

After all the buses reached the jail, he returned to his office, but later, the DM arrived at his office, dragged him by his shirt's collar and took him back to the district jail, the official said.

"As I belong to SC category, the DM made casteist remarks. Due to the DM's act, I am feeling humiliated and I am tendering my resignation," Prasad said in the letter.

The MD, UPSRTC, Rajshekhar said he has received Prasad's resignation letter and has sought a factual report on the matter.

"I will apprise the government about it after I get the report," Rajshekhar added.

