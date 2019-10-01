Home Nation

'I don't need to ask anyone': Haryana Congress MLA files nomination before party announces candidate list

He also jokingly said if anyone else needs a ticket they should let him know.

Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

ROHTAK (Haryana): Even though Congress has not announced its candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections yet, party MLA Anand Singh Dangi on Tuesday filed the nomination papers here saying he does not have to ask anyone for a ticket to contest the polls.

"I don't need to ask anyone for a ticket and I am certain that I will win. There is no competition against me. I have huge support in the constituency," said the Maham MLA after filing his nomination.

Training guns at the ruling BJP government, Dangi said: "The government has done nothing on the ground in the last five years. They have only talked about it in the media. Now, it is time for people to give their response through this election."

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja had earlier said that the party will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

The screening committee of the party had on Sunday held a meeting in the national capital to discuss the candidate list for the Assembly elections in Haryana scheduled to be held on October 21.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry and Devender Yadav were among others. (ANI)

