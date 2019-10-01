IAF personnel killing case: Hearing against Yasin Malik adjourned to October 23

Home Nation

Yasin Malik who heads a banned faction named Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, is accused of being involved in the killing of four IAF personnel in Kashmir, in 1990.

JAMMU: A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing against accused Yasin Malik in connection with IAF personnel killing case.

The hearing is adjourned till October 23.

Yasin Malik who heads a banned faction named Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is accused of being involved in the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Kashmir, in 1990.

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna were killed by the terrorists of JKLF.

Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case.

Malik, who has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and currently lodged in Tihar Jail, would be produced in the special court through video conferencing.

Earlier on September 26, the Central government had notified that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld that there is "sufficient credible material and grounds" to declare Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Y), a faction headed by Yasin Malik, as an "unlawful association".

The Centre in March had declared the faction as an unlawful association, following which a tribunal, headed by Justice Chander Shekhar was constituted to adjudicate the same.

The tribunal, in its order on September 20, held that the activities of the faction are "disruptive in character, which threatens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India".

"The Central government had sufficient credible material and grounds for taking action for declaring 'JKLF-Y' as an 'unlawful association'. It is held that there is 'sufficient cause' to confirm the notification of the act declaring 'JKLF-Y' to be an 'unlawful association'," Justice Chander Shekhar stated in the order.

