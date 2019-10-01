Home Nation

'Lack of financial wisdom': Rajnath Singh says Pak PM even struggles for an airplane 

Imran Khan has to struggle to arrange for a plane to attend global events due to lack of financial wisdom and wrong policies in his country, Rajnath said.

Published: 01st October 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Prime Minister has to struggle to arrange for a plane to attend global events due to lack of financial wisdom and wrong policies in his country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

"We have an example of lack of financial wisdom in our neighbourhood. Excessive focus on militarisation and wrong policies have led them to a situation where their Prime Minister has to struggle to arrange for a plane to attend global events," Singh said at an event of Defence Accounts Department here.

Singh's jibe was in reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation's arrival in the US ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet in September which was facilitated with a jet given by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Stressing further on the importance of spending and accounting for expenses Singh said, "National security is a multi-dimensional concept today; economic strength, energy, environmental protection and food security are its key dimensions."The Defense Minister urged the officials of the Accounts Department to share their "best practices with the whole nation" so that it can benefit other departments as well.

He further added, "The Central government is committed to providing help to the jawans who are posted in the far-flung areas. I also believe that the first priority should be given to resolving the issues faced by the retired personnel." 

Comments(1)

  • Chuck U Farley
    Stop this unhealthy obsession with Pakistan. Indi has enough serious issues of its own
    1 day ago reply
