Markets shut, public transport off roads for 58th consecutive day in Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 58th consecutive day on Tuesday as the stalemate following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions continued with markets shut and public transport off the roads, officials said.

Mobile services remained suspended in Kashmir except in Handwara and Kupwara areas in the north, while internet services -- across all platforms -- continued to be snapped in the valley since the night of August 4, they said.

The officials said the decision on restoring the services would be taken at an appropriate time after assessing the situation.

They said main markets and other business establishments across the valley remained shut and public transport was off the roads for the 58th consecutive day on Tuesday.

However, private cars were plying in many areas and few inter-district cabs and autorickshaws were seen plying in some areas of the city here, they added.

There were no restrictions anywhere in the valley, the officials said, adding that security forces were deployed in strength in vulnerable areas to maintain law and order.

The functioning of schools in Kashmir has remained affected since August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and to bifurcate the state into Union territories.

The officials said the state government was trying its best to have normal functioning in the schools, but its efforts have not borne any fruit as most parents continued to keep the kids at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

Another former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has been arrested under the controversial Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.