Home Nation

'Mera pyar', 'VIP' secret code words used in MP honey-trap scandal

The SIT probing the quid pro quo sex scandal has now found a diary, belonging to one of the arrested women, which mentions code words.

Published: 01st October 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Honey trap

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BHOPAL: More revelations have tumbled out of the closet of what's called India's biggest sex scandal involving bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen in Madhya Pradesh. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the quid pro quo sex scandal has now found a diary which mentions code words - such as 'mera pyar', 'panchhi', 'VIP' which were used for the targets, sources said here on Tuesday.

According to sources, the diary was recovered from one of the women arrested by the SIT. The woman is a resident of Riviera Town in Bhopal. Police also recovered a number of video clips, pictures from her, apart from the diary.

ALSO READ | Honey-trap case: Five accused women sent to judicial custody in Madhya Pradesh

The diary also contains the details about money received, arrears and many other things including the names of the high profile politicians and bureaucrats involved in the sex racket.

IANS sources have found some documents which are believed to be some of the pages of the diary which clearly contains the name of a former Madhya Pradesh high profile politician, who is now holding a high position in Delhi. The documents also have names of former Ministers and Members of Parliament.

The pages of the diary bear the code words used for the sex racket. Images of love sign with arrow marks can also be seen along with the code words in the diary pages.

The code word 'panchhi' was used apparently for a big 'catch', IANS sources said.

The 'mera pyar' code word was generally used by the young girls who laid their hands on suspected victims. For high profile politicians, 'VIP' code word was used, the sources added.

The diary, recovered from the woman, also mentions the name of an NGO run by her husband.

The honey-trap cum extortion racket run by an all-woman ring involved using thousands of video clips of powerful politicians and bureaucrats in compromising positions to extort money and contracts from them.

The accused Shweta Jain and five others have been arrested by the SIT which is currently probing the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MP honey trap scandal MP honey trap case
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp