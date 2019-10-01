PM Modi greets Chinese people on China's National Day

By PTI

BEIJING: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Chinese people on the occasion of their country's National Day on Tuesday, saying India cherishes its friendship with China.

China celebrated its 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on Tuesday with a massive military parade in Beijing.

"India cherishes its friendship with China," Modi wrote on his account on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"We look forward to further developing political, trade as well as people-to-people ties for mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries," he said, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here on Tuesday.

Modi had opened an account in Weibo, a popular Twitter-like social media platform in China during his visit here in 2015.