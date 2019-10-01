Home Nation

PM Modi's gifts from trips sold for upto Rs 1 crore at e-auction; Ministry extends date

Among the mementos that sold for fairly higher amounts included a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf which received a winning bid of Rs 51 lakh against a base price of Rs 1,500.

Published: 01st October 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The craze among the public to buy a gift received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forced the authorities to extend the date of bidding in the e-auction from October 3 to October 17.

According to the officials, the e-auction has been receiving great response from the general public and celebrities as well, which has forced the ministry to push the last date of auction to October 17.

"We have seen numerous bids daily, for some items the bid has gone as high as a crore, so we decided that we would extend the date of e-auction and give time to participate in the auction," Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel told IANS.

The e-auction has also caught the attention of various Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor tweeted about the auction, while famous singer Kailash Kher on Tuesday visited the National Gallery of Modern Arts in the capital to see the articles put on auction.

"Ministry of Culture has organised the 2nd round of E-auction of mementos received by the Hon'ble PM, at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. All the proceeds will go towards the #NamamiGange Project. To participate visit pmmementos.gov.in," Anil Kapoor tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier, a photo stand of Modi was sold for Rs 1 crore at the ongoing e-auction of gifts presented to the Prime Minister during his official visits to various parts of the country in the last six months.

The memento, which also carried a message from PM Modi in Gujarati, had a base price of only Rs 500. A silver Kalash with a coconut on top that was gifted to the Prime Minister by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also fetched Rs 1 crore at the e-auction. It carried a base price of Rs 18,000.

Among the mementos that sold for fairly higher amounts included a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf. It received a winning bid of Rs 51 lakh against a base price of Rs 1,500.

Over 60,000 bids have been received through the e-auction by now and only 240 articles out of 2,700 could not attract any bid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi e auction Narendra modi gifts auction
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp