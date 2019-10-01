Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi urges for timely compensation to flood-affected in letter to Kerala CM

Gandhi lauded the 'untiring efforts' and 'dedication' of the public functionaries and the citizens of Kerala for extending support to the families affected in the recent floods.

Published: 01st October 2019 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stressing on providing post-flood relief and rehabilitation to the people of the state.

He also urged the state government to ensure timely payment of the compensation amount to those affected in the recent floods.

Gandhi, in his letter to Vijayan on Tuesday, lauded the 'untiring efforts' and 'dedication' of the public functionaries and the citizens of Kerala for extending support to the families affected in the recent floods.

Gandhi highlighted the need for post-flood relief and wrote, "Post-flood relief and rehabilitation are critical, especially in the backdrop of widespread agrarian distress and a slowing economy. Over the past month, I have been receiving representations from people across Kerala on a few key issues and I would like to draw your attention to those issues."

Stressing on a few other issues including timely compensation being provided to the affected people here, Gandhi wrote: "I hope that the State government is ensuring the payment of compensation in a time-bound manner, particularly to small and marginal farmers who have suffered extensive damage to their houses, and lost their primary source of livelihood."

Highlighting other pressing issues, Gandhi urged the State government to repair and upgrade the public infrastructure, particularly roads which have been damaged by the floods.

"Two consecutive years of flooding has resulted in extensive damage to public infrastructure, including sections of the State highways, rural roads, bridges and culverts. The State government should pursue with the Central Ministries, particularly Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to secure funds under the Central Road Fund (CRF) and Economic Importance and Inter-State Connectivity Schemes (EI & ISC)," wrote Gandhi.

Gandhi wrote that according to the assessment made by the State Disaster Management authorities, several communities might have to be relocated permanently hence, special care should be taken to ensure that they must get access to adequate livelihood opportunities.

"Long term flood mitigation measures such as embankments should be taken. Considering the increasing frequency of adverse weather events, flood mitigation infrastructure must be prioritised. Furthermore, activities like illegal quarrying and deforestation, that resulted in landslides and aggravated flooding, must be curtailed," he added.

Gandhi suggested the Chief Minister to consider setting up an early warning system in order to alert the people residing in the vulnerable areas and provide them with specially designed landslide and flood shelters with communication facilities.

The Wayanad MP also asserted that their collective efforts would ensure a life of 'dignity' for those struggling to rebuild their lives in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala floods compensation Rahul gandhi
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp