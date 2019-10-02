2019 Maharashtra polls: BJP candidate MP Lodha declares assets worth Rs 441 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: With declared assets of over Rs 441 crore, city BJP chief and party’s nominee from Malabar Hill assembly constituency, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is likely to be Maharashtra’s wealthiest candidate this election season.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, on the other hand, has declared property of Rs 12 crore in his affidavit filed along with nomination from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

As per the affidavit submitted by Lodha, the 63-year-old MLA who is seeking a sixth consecutive term, and his wife have movable assets worth over Rs 252 crore, immovable assets of about Rs 189 crore.

He owns a Jaguar which costs Rs 14 lakh and has other investments in bonds, shares. His liabilities are worth about Rs 283 crore.

Lodha, whose family is into real estate business, has five residential flats in south Mumbai and a plot in Rajasthan. Both Lodha and his wife also own a house in the Malabar Hill area. His wife also owns another flat and commercial property in south Mumbai.

As per the affidavit, Lodha has five pending criminal cases against him.

In his affidavit filed in 2009 Lodha had declared property worth Rs 68 crore and liabilities worth Rs 7 crore, while in 2014 he had declared property worth Rs 200 crore and Rs 200 crore worth liabilities.

According to his affidavit, state Congress chief Thorat’s family has immovable property worth Rs 10 crore while his movable property is worth Rs 2 crore. Thorat or any of his family members don’t have any vehicle in their names, the affidavit has said.

While the immovable property of the 4-member Thorat family includes around 14-acre farmland, house and residential buildings at Sangamner, their moveable assets include bank deposits and ornaments, the affidavit says.

For the Maharashtra assembly elections on October 21, a total of 251 candidates have filed nominations, additional chief electoral officer Dilip Shinde has said.