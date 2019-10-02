Home Nation

Border personnel meeting between India, China held at Bum La 'with lot of warmth'

Nathula Garrison Commander A S Dadwal led the delegation of the Indian Army officers to the Chinese side of the border at Nathula pass around 10 am.

Published: 02nd October 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Border Troops of Indian Army and People's Liberation Army PLA jointly celebrate Chinese National Day at Nathu La Tuesday Oct. 1 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

BUM LA: Bonhomie marked the Chinese Army’s  Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) with its Indian counterpart on Monday, the first time when the media was invited to be a part of the delegation.

Brigadier Zubin Bhatnagar, the leader of the Indian delegation, stressed on increasing ties between the two sides.

“The trust between two sides have increased a lot and both the sides are committed towards maintaining peace and tranquillity and resolving the issues arising at borders amicably,” he said.

“The BPM, which started in 1990, is showing its result and things have improved.”

The BPM was held on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Bum La Pass at 15,200 ft. At 9:30 am, the Indian military delegation crossed the LAC on the ground marked by stones and reached the spot termed as the heap of stones.

Indian Army delegation leader Brigadier Zubin Mehta greets a Chinese PLA delegation leader. (Photo | Mayank Singh, Express)

The delegation leaders placed one stone each having the date October 1, 2019, carved over it. The heap of stones with dates of all the previous BPMs are kept at Bum La.

After entering the Chinese side, the visiting delegation was greeted by Colonel Hu Than Shen, and both sides exchanged gifts.

Both sides then had a closed-door meeting. After the talks, it was a festive atmosphere in the performance room, where various cultural programmes took place.  The delegation leaders shared a toast and hugged each other several times.

Chinese children and cultural troops presented dance and songs in the Mandarin Chinese. The lunch was sumptuous.

There are four scheduled BPMs every year — Jan 26, May 1, August 15,  and October 1. BPMs have taken place on Diwali and Baisakhi, but these are not part of the official schedule as of now.

There are five designated spots on each side. The Indian side has Chushul, Demchok, Nathu La, Bum La and Kibithu.

