Guwahati Diary: Traffic rules send people into a tizzy

Published: 02nd October 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Top honour for officer

Madhuchanda Adhikari, head of Corporate Communications of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, was honoured with the “Woman of the Year 2019” in corporate communications by socio-cultural organisation Byatikram Group. The award, which carries a trophy and citation, is conferred on women from the Northeast in recognition of outstanding services. At the event, Byatikram Group co-founder Saumen Bharatiya said through the award, the group aims to recognize the contribution of women achievers and inspire others.   

Fly to Bangkok from Guwahati

Guwahati is now connected to Bangkok, courtesy Thailand’s premium budget airline Nok Air. After flagging off the by-weekly service, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed optimism that it would boost bilateral relations between India and Thailand. The flight from Guwahati takes about three hours time to reach Don Mueang airport near Bangkok. The Nok Air flight will offers a convenient connection twice a week for travellers. Amidst the euphoria over the flight to Bangkok, SpiceJet has suspended its Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati flight service in less than three months since it was launched on July 1. It was learnt that the traffic on the flight to Dhaka was very less that prompted SpiceJet to suspend the service. 

Traffic rules send people into a tizzy

Heavy fines under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act have sent a section of vehicle and two-wheeler users in Guwahati into a tizzy. While some are thronging the office of transport authorities for renewal of their vehicle licenses, others are found every day standing in long queues at petrol stations for pollution check of their vehicles. Helmet sellers say their sales have gone up significantly after the new rules were put in place last week. The transport department said it would act tough on violators of road rules, not to generate revenues, but to ensure the safety of people.

Assam Tourism ties up with Instagram

The Assam government is going the extra mile to boost tourism for promoting the state worldwide. The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has tied up with Instagram by launching the hashtag #AwesomeAssam on the social media platform. Some select photographs of the state have been put on Instagram. The ATDC said it was confident the collaboration with Instagram and unveiling of #AwesomeAssam would take Assam to a new phase. Earlier, the ATDC had roped in Priyanka Chopra to promote tourism. The two-year contract of the actor, who was appointed as the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism, expired last year.

