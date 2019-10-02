Home Nation

Leaders should follow Gandhiji's principles of peace and communal harmony: Mamata Banerjee

Without naming any BJP leader, Banerjee said the best tribute to Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary would be to follow his principles of peace, non-violence and communal harmony.

Published: 02nd October 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Congress MLA Abdul Mannan and TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay during Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Congress MLA Abdul Mannan and TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay during Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In an apparent reference to BJP leadership, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the leader of the country should follow the Gandhian principles and take every religion and community along with him.

Without naming any BJP leader, Banerjee said the best tribute to Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary would be to follow his principles of peace, non-violence and communal harmony.

"Not only us but the entire world has learnt from Gandhiji's principles of non-violence, satyagraha and peace.

We(TMC) don't want to advise others, but we will just say that the leader of the country should be like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, who had led the nation by taking along with them all the communities, castes and people of all religion," Banerjee said while addressing Mahatma Gandhi's sesquicentennial anniversary celebrations at Mayo Road here.

A leader of the country should not divide the masses or unleash violence.

"Gandhiji has taught us the principles of non-violence and peace.

His ideals and struggle for independence has strengthened the idea of united and secular India," Banerjee, who is a strident critic of BJP and is opposing implementation of the contentious National Register of Citizens proposed by it, said.

The chief minister offered her floral tribute to the Mahatma and listed various initiatives taken up by the West Bengal government to commemorate the leader's 150th birth anniversary.

Elaborating on Gandhi's role, she said when the country was celebrating its Independence on August 15, 1947, he was in Kolkata to protest against communal riots that were taking place and had appealed for peace and harmony.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee in a tweet Banerjee paid homage to Gandhi and said the historic Gandhi Bhavan, that has been renovated by the state government, will be inaugurated on the occasion.

"Homage to #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 150th birth anniversary.

We will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation at his statue on Mayo Road, #Kolkata.

To mark #GandhiJayanti, the historic Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata, renovated by #Bangla Govt, will be inaugurated today," Banerjee had tweeted.

"The #Bangla Govt has taken up many other initiatives to celebrate #Gandhi150 anniversary, including setting up a university dedicated to #MahatmaGandhi ji in Purba Medinipur district," she said in another tweet.

Rare photographs capturing Mahatma Gandhi's 1947 stay at Beleghata area here and articles used by him during the over three-week period when he tried to douse communal passion, will be on display from Wednesday at the house that hosted him.

The Gandhi Bhavan, where the Mahatma had put up during his stay, has now been developed as a museum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp