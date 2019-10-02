Home Nation

Rajasthan government bans paan masala on Gandhi Jayanti

As per the announcement, production, storage, distribution and sale of all such products will not be allowed in the state, making Rajasthan the third state in India to announce such a move.

Published: 02nd October 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has announced a ban on sale of several pan masala products that contain magnesium carbonate, nicotine, tobacco, mineral oil and flavoured 'supari'.  In a public statement on Wednesday, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, “All such products will now be banned in the state under the Food Safety Act and it is an important decision taken to curb addiction amongst the youth”.

As per the announcement, production, storage, distribution and sale of all such products will not be allowed in the state, making Rajasthan the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to announce such a move.

In keeping with an announcement made earlier in the State Assembly by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, all kinds of pan spices containing nicotine, magnesium carbonate and mineral oil have been banned in Rajasthan from October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti.

The order prohibits the production, storage and sale of pan masala and flavoured betel nut containing magnesium carbonate, nicotine, tobacco or mineral oil in the state under the Food Safety Act and all the food safety officers of the state have been instructed to seek compliance of the ban.

Significantly, on the occasion of the World Tobacco Prohibition Day (31 May) this year, the Gehlot government had banned e-cigarettes in Rajasthan and then too, production, storage, distribution, advertising and sale of e-cigarettes, either online or offline, was prohibited.

On that occasion too, it was pointed out that the important decision was taken to curb drug addiction among the younger generation.  CM Gehlot says his “government had promised to take effective steps to prevent drug addiction among the youth” and the “public manifesto had been accepted as a policy document by the state government” as it will lead to a drug-free younger generation. 

It may be pointed out that before Rajasthan, pan masalas of three well-known brands in Bihar had been banned by the Food Safety Commissioner as these were reportedly found laced with magnesium carbonate that increases risk of a heart attack.  

Nearly 15 types of paan spices have been banned in Bihar and the ban has been imposed for one year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Government Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanthi pan masala
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp