Senior DD official suspended for not airing PM Modi's IIT-M speech?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prasar Bharati has suspended R Vasumathi, an assistant director of Doordarshan Podhigai channel, for allegedly failing to telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech at IIT-Madras. Though the reason behind the suspension has not been mentioned, the Prasar Bharati order said it was a disciplinary action.

A suspension order has been issued with immediate effect, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, said a confidential order signed by Chief Executive Officer Shashi Shekar Vempati.

The suspension order was issued shortly after Vasumathi was asked to furnish an explanation on why Podhigai failed to cover Modi’s speech. “The Information and Broadcasting Ministry first sought an explanation on the alleged goof-up. Later, on Tuesday, it issued the suspension order,” confirmed a top official.

On September 30, Modi took part in Singapore-India hackathon and IIT Convocation in Chennai.

A team of 15 members were present with him throughout to air his programmes. However, the Podhigai unit allegedly failed to telecast the event. Sources, however, say that only Modi’s address during the hackathon was not covered. Other events were telecast on the channel. An inquiry will be held after which the total period of suspension will be decided, officials said.

Costly miss for Podhigai staffer

The suspension order was issued shortly after Vasumathi was asked to furnish an explanation on why Podhigai failed to cover Modi’s speech. Sources, however, say the Podhigai channel covered all events except for the PM’s address at the hackathon event.