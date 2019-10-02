Home Nation

South Central Railway bans single-use plastic to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had urged people not to use single-use plastic from October 2.

Published: 02nd October 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway

Image for representational purpose only ( File | EPS)

By ANI

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railways is celebrating Swachh Rail and Swachh Bharat and marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by banning single-use plastic across its network beginning Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Central Railway, P Srinivas said, "All vendors, catering department are avoiding single-use of plastic. They are adopting eco-friendly and recyclable plastic in all stations. From the last 15 days, all the officials have been involved in the cleanliness drive and we are also receiving participation from passengers."

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment on the occasion of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had urged people not to use single-use plastic from October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission at the Rajpath in New Delhi in 2014 to achieve the vision of a 'Clean India' by October 2, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi jayanti
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp