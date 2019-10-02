Home Nation

Students create two Guinness World Records, take pledge of non-violence towards environment

Union minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated all students, saying they had made solar lamps with their hands and hearts.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of students gather for 'Global Student Solar Assembly' on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Thousands of students gather for 'Global Student Solar Assembly' on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a unique homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, young students from Delhi and NCR created two world records on Wednesday -- the largest number of assembly and lighting of solar lamps and environmental sustainability lessons to the largest number of students at one place.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated all students, saying they had made solar lamps with their hands and hearts.

The first world record was in the category of environmental sustainability lessons to the largest number of students at one place with close to 5,000 children participating, an official release said.

The second record was of the largest number of assembly and lighting of solar lamps, it said.

The number of participants in the solar lams record is more than 5,000 and an exact number will be released by the officials from the Guinness Book of World Records who were present at the event, the release said.

Javadekar, while speaking at the event, called for creating one's own oxygen bank by planting at least seven trees during one's lifetime.

The minister expressed happiness over the fact that 79 countries have become members of the International Solar Alliance.

He also administered the oath of non-violence towards the environment to all students.

Speaking on the occasion, Power Minister R K Singh said the world is facing a serious threat from climate change and everyone should take the pledge to leave a better world for our future generations.

He further said that the future world will be a world of the producer and not a world of the consumer as every home will produce power from solar energy.

Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Anand Kumar expressed happiness that so many students took the pledge of non-violence towards the environment, and said that there couldn't have been a better tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

He also read out the prime minister's message for the occasion, in which the PM highlighted the pivotal role that solar will play in fighting climate change.

A book titled 'Energy Swaraj' was also released and a short film on environment was screened for the participants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guinness World Records Mahatma Gandhi solar lamps
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp