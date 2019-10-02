Home Nation

Those who hail Gandhi should condemn Nathuram Godse too: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Baghel said Godse had tried to kill the independence movement stalwart even before the talk about creation of Pakistan started taking shape.

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said some people remember Mahatma Gandhi just to "show off" but they appear reluctant to condemn his assassin Nathuram Godse, who represented an ideology that was opposed to what the Father of the Nation stood for.

Baghel said Godse had tried to kill the independence movement stalwart even before the talk about creation of Pakistan started taking shape.

Speaking on the opening day of the two-day special Assembly session convened to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Baghel said some people were trying to neglect and defame the legendary leader but he is relevant even today and will remain so in the future as well.

"There has been (a battle between) two ideologies. One ideology was represented by Mahatma Gandhi and his followers, while the other one was that which never wanted India to become an independent nation. They wanted to keep the country under slavery, the Congress leader said.

Today when we remember Gandhiji, it also reminds us of Nathuram Godse who killed him. The other ideology was represented by Godse.

"People use to say Godse had assassinated Gandhiji for partition of India, but history tells that it was not his (Godses) first attempt to kill him rather it was his last attempt.

"Godse had earlier tried to kill Gandhi even before there were no talks on carving out Pakistan, he said.

Baghel said slogans hailing Gandhi should be followed by condemnation of his assassin.

"Godse represented those forces which never wanted freedom for the country.

Today when slogans are being raised hailing Gandhi ji then at the same time Godse should be strongly condemned by one and all.

"If one really wanted to accept Gandhiji then it should be with a pure heart.

Accepting Gandhi ji means accepting his ideals, path of non-violence and truth.

"Some people are uttering the name of Gandhiji just to show off but they dont have the courage to condemn Godse.

They should show some courage and say Godse murdabad'," he said.

Talking about the ongoing narrative on nationalism, the chief minister said for Gandhiji this principle was inclusive and rooted in Indian ethos.

"Some people talk about nationalism. there is huge noise of nationalism under which the nation is being suppressed and the Constitution is being made meaningless.

What kind of nationalism is this? Gandhiji had favoured a nationalism which had its roots in the soil of Indian society.

"Gandhis nationalism was to take everyone together, to uplift women, for education of women, serving the downtrodden and the poor," Baghel said.

Gandhiji dream was to establish gram swaraj ("village self-governance") and following his path, the Chhattisgarh government has started taking steps to make farmers debt-free and boost the rural economy, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Baghel announced providing houses to those who have lost their homes in naxal violence.

He also paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2.

Taking part in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik of the BJP asked the state government to announce a complete ban on liquor on Gandhi Jayanti (as promised by the Congress ahead of the 2018 assembly polls).

"It was Mahatma Gandhi who had staunchly opposed intoxication and termed it as a social evil.

On the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, the state government should announce prohibition in the state," Kaushik said.

Kaushik said, The Chief Minister has asked people to condemn Godse for his act.

What Godse had done, he was punished for the same and was hanged till death.

" The special session is being held to talk about teachings of the Mahatma, who never preached revenge and violence, the BJP legislator said.

Later, Congress legislators shouted slogans of Godse murdabad (down with Godse) in the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp