Home Nation

Three Arunachal districts declared 'disturbed' by government for six more months

According to a Home Ministry notification, the clampdown has also been extended in four police station areas falling under three other districts.

Published: 02nd October 2019 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been declared "disturbed" under the AFSPA by the central government for six more months following a review of the law and order situation there.

According to a Home Ministry notification, the clampdown has also been extended in four police station areas falling under three other districts.

It said the Centre exercising powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and the area falling in the jurisdiction of four police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam as "disturbed area" on April 1.

A further review of the law and order situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and in the area falling within the jurisdiction of four police stations was undertaken.

"Now, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following four police stations in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to March 31, 2020 with effect from October 1, 2019, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification issued on Tuesday said.

The four police stations are Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

The AFSPA is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in aid to civil authorities.

For AFSPA to become valid, an area, however, needs to be declared disturbed either by the central or the state governments under the section 3 of the 1958 Act.

Some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have the presence of banned militant outfits like NSCN, ULFA and NDFB, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp