Uttarakhand BJP MLA calls Sita 'meri jaan' on stage

DEHRADUN: A Bhartiya Janta Party MLA called Goddess Sita 'Meri Jaan' stoking controversy in Uttarakhand.

Rajkumar Thukral, a BJP MLA from Rudrapur assembly seat who performs role of 'Ravana', villain from the 'Ramayana' for over 25 years in local Ramleela called Sita 'Meri Jaan' while playing the character.

The video of the MLA saying so on stage surfaced on Tuesday as state spokesperson of Indian National Congress party shared it on her Facebook profile condemning the MLA for such remarks.

Garima Mehra Dasauni, commenting on the issue said, "The BJP MLA has insulted not only the Goddess Sita but whole of women of this country. His party (the BJP) should take note of this and action should be taken against him for such insinuations against the Goddess."

Responding to the controversy, the MLA said, "I was in the role of Ravana who is the villain of the Ramayana. Those words were said by Ravana and not Rajkumar Thukral. Ravana was destroyed due to his madness and obsession with the Goddess."

The MLA also added that before turning up on the stage, he offers his prayers to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and can never think of insulting the Goddess or any woman ever.

Last year, he was caught on camera while assaulting two dalit women. The video of the legislator who represents the Rudrapur seat in Udham Singh Nagar district had gone viral soon after the incident causing embarrassment for the state BJP.

Case was registered against the legislator under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act by the district police.