WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Navratri event in Ahmedabad

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at a Navratri event in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present when PM Modi, who was seen wearing a white kurta and wrapping a red-coloured chunni (stole) around his neck, offered prayers. Prime Minister has also recited "aarti" during his prayers.

#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at a #Navratri event in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/USfqQofqcR — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for ensuring that everything was right during the 'Howdy Modi' event even though the city had witnessed a lot of rain before it.

Addressing a gathering at the airport here on his arrival to attend events concerning 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that the `Howdy Modi' event was attended by the Republicans and Democrats and the US President Donald Trump.