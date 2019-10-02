Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pens lyrics of popular Durga Puja's theme song

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugrates a Durga Puja pandal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugrates a Durga Puja pandal (Photo | Twitter/@MamataOfficial)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has penned the lyrics of the theme song of a popular community Durga Puja, which is being organised by cabinet minister Arup Biswas.

ALSO READ| Immmersion troubles arise as Durga Puja pandals go green

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has given her voice to 'Utsav', the theme song of Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja, while music director Jeet Gannguli has set the melody to it. The song was released on September 27 and put on YouTube on Tuesday.

"Through the Bengali lyrics 'utsaver angane aaj sabar amontron, utsaver subhologne aaj alokitomoy', Mamata didi has stated that everyone is welcome to the festival of amity, that the festival is for all," Gannguli told PTI on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| Celebrating Durga Puja the Utsav way

The video of the song, featuring actors Nusrat Jahan and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, shows people irrespective of their religion or social strata taking part in Durga Puja festivities. "This message has also been put across by artist Bhabatosh Sutar in the marquee of Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja," Gannguli said.

"Didi has been composing the theme song of Suruchi Sangha for the past five years and I am happy to put music to them," he added.

