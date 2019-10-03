Home Nation

Bihar rain: Death toll touches 50, orange alert issued

The Met report has predicted heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours which can raise the water level of almost all rivers above the danger mark. 

National Disaster Response Force NDRF and police personnel inspect a flood-affected area of Rajendra Nagar after heavy rains in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Met department on Thursday issued an Orange Alert predicting a spell of heavy rain in a dozen districts of Bihar including in Patna, Vaishali, Nalanda and Gaya. 

According to official sources, the alert has been sounded to inform the administration as well as locals to take all precautions. 

Meanwhile, the waterlogging and flash-flood related death toll have touched 50 with two more deaths reported on Thursday.

In Patna, district administration, contrary to the complaints of affected citizens, claimed to have pumped out water from many other areas. 

As many as seven teams of medical personnel are on the move to provide healthcare services at doorsteps in those areas where the water has receded. 

Principal secretary of disaster management department Prataya Amrit and other officials are monitoring the draining exercises on a war footing.

