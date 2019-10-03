Coach of local train derails at Howrah station
KOLKATA: A coach of an EMU local train derailed while entering the busy Howrah station on Wednesday evening, an Eastern Railway official said.
No casualty or injury was reported in the accident which occurred at 8.10 pm when the local train from Masagram was entering platform number 5 and the sixth coach got derailed, the official said.
Normal train movement was maintained at other platforms at the Howrah station, the official said.