Congress leader Nitesh Rane joins BJP ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections

By ANI

MUMBAI: Congress leader Nitish Rane on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Maharashtra polls.

Son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, Nitish was a former Congress MLA.

The polls in the state are scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

It is likely that Nitesh Rane will contest from the Kankavli seat in the coastal Konkan region.

Nitesh had won the 2014 Assembly elections from Ankavli seat in Sindhudurg district on a Congress ticket. He defeated the then BJP MLA Pramod Jathar.