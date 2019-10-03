‘Detention of leaders is reason for peace in Valley’: Farooq Ahmad Khan

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

In an exclusive interview to Fayaz Wani, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan said detention of mainstream leaders, including booking of three-time former chief minister Farooq Abdullah under stringent Public Safety Act, is one of the reasons for peace in the Valley after abrogation of J&K’s special status. Excerpts:

Whom should you give credit for it?

I will give credit to all stakeholders. Security forces and other law enforcing agencies are doing their work. People need to be appreciated for the peaceful situation as they have done nothing that could have stirred trouble.

How do you see the detention of mainstream leaders and booking of three-time former chief minister Farooq Abdullah under stringent Public Safety Act?

I see it as one of the reasons why Kashmir was peaceful after August 5.

Were they detained because govt felt they were potential threat to peace in J&K?

There was sufficient ground for authorities to believe that their remaining at large would be threat to peace in the State.

Action under law was taken. Nothing has been done out of law.

After abrogation of Article 370, have companies shown willingness in investing in J&K?

There will be major news coming soon regarding the developmental activities in J&K. The government is planning to hold Investment Summit in J&K once the situation improves.

How long will it take to restore normalcy in Valley?

There is no barometer which can be used to tell when the situation will improve. It is improving.

If the situation is improving, why the communication clampdown continues?

Communication is being released simultaneously. We have already restored all landlines in the Valley. We admit that people have faced difficulties because of communication clampdown.

However, suspension of mobile and internet services is not a human rights violation. A cell phone is not a basic necessity for people. Mobile and internet services will be restored when the situation improves.

How do you see the situation now in Valley?

I think the situation is improving. The foremost test of any situation is to safeguard the life and property of people.

And we have been successful so far as we have been able to avoid any property damage and civilian casualty.