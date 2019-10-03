Home Nation

Detained Kashmiri leaders will be released in phases after proper analysis: Governor's advisor

A senior administration official said that these leaders were never detained and were free to participate in political activities.

Published: 03rd October 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir clampdown

Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Political leaders under house arrest in Kashmir will be released in a phased manner after proper analysis of every individual, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Thursday.

Replying to a question on the future course of action regarding the detention of Kashmiri leaders after leaders in Jammu were released, the governor's advisor Farooq Khan said, "Have hope. They will be released one by one, after proper analysis of every individual and proper review." On Wednesday, leaders of non-BJP parties in Jammu claimed that the administration has lifted the nearly two-month-long restrictions 'imposed' on them.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, however, said these leaders were never detained and were free to participate in political activities. "We never restrained them. They were under self-imposed restriction," he had said.

Over 500 leaders and political activists have been under house arrest for more than 50 days, following revoking of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution. Khan also ruled out that militancy has increased in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of special status in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq Khan article 370 abrogation Kashmir clampdown Jammu Kashmir detention Kashmir leaders detention
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp