Home Nation

Saradha scam: Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar surrenders before city court, granted bail

The Calcutta High Court had observed that it was not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation and said that Kumar can be granted bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

Published: 03rd October 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar appears before the Alipore court in connection with the Saradha scam case in Kolkata

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar appears before the Alipore court in connection with the Saradha scam case in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Appearing in public after nearly three weeks, former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Thursday surrendered before the Alipore Court here, which then granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each in connection with the Saradha chit-fund scam case.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday given anticipatory bail to Kumar, who is currently the additional director general of the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department.

Observing that it was not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation, a division bench of the high court had said Kumar, if arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, would have to be released immediately on bail by an appropriate court on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

On Thursday, the senior IPS officer surrendered before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Subrata Mukherjee and was granted bail as per the high court order, his lawyer Gopal Haldar said.

The central agency officials had searched several places in and around Kolkata over the past three weeks to locate Kumar, who had gone untraceable after a single bench of the high court on September 13 vacated its interim order granting Kumar protection from arrest.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments. The IPS officer was part of the Special Investigation Team set up by the Bengal government to investigate the scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to CBI in 2014, along with other chit-fund cases.

The scam was unearthed in 2013 during Kumar's tenure as Bidhannagar police commissioner. In February, Kumar was questioned by CBI in connection with the case for over five days in Shillong on a Supreme Court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar Saradha scam Rajeev Kumar bail
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp