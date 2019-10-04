Home Nation

7 dead, 40 feared drowned after boat capsizes in Bengal's Mahananda river

Around 35 to 40 passengers were travelling in the boat from Jagadishpur jetty to Bihar to take part in a boat race competition.

Image of a boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: At least seven people lost their lives and around 40 are feared to be drowned after a motorized boat ferrying them from Malda district of West Bengal to Bihar's Katihar turned turtle in the swollen Mahananda river.

The boat mishap took place late Thursday evening in Mahananda river between Bihar and West Bengal jurisdiction over water areas at Abodapur-Damdolia.

Around 35 to 40 passengers were travelling in the boat from Jagadishpur jetty to Bihar to take part in a boat race competition.

After the incident, district police and civil administrations were rushed to the spot along with the NDRF jawans.

Malda district administration officials are carrying out search operations in the river, which is witnessing high currents.

Local officials said that nearly 8 motorbikes too were in the process of being ferried out from the bike.

Malda in West Bengal is one of the biggest markets which is prominently visited by the residents of Katihar (Bihar) for trading or marketing purposes crossing to and fro by boats.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from online desk)

