After ED, now CBI may book Shivakumar

In what could spell more trouble for Congress leader DK Shivakumar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may register a case of disproportionate assets against him.

Published: 04th October 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

D K Shivakumar. (Photo |EPS/Shriram B N)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what could spell more trouble for Congress leader DK Shivakumar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may register a case of disproportionate assets against him.According to sources, the agency is currently scanning documents of the case that have been given by the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “Based on the findings that we infer from these documents, we may lodge an FIR,” agency sources said.

Sources said that the agency had already procured government sanction to initiate proceedings against the Congress leader. Earlier, the ED in its probe against the Karnataka Congress leader claimed to have unearthed around 317 bank accounts with an accumulated wealth of `1000 crore. The income tax department, on the other hand, had claimed to have brought to light cross-border hawala transactions.

After being arrested on September 3, Shivakumar had tweeted, “I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The I-T and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta.”

