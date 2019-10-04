Home Nation

By seeking 'pocket money' for Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan only showed its duplicity: MEA

The UNSC's sanctions committee last month had allowed Saeed to withdraw money from his bank account for basic expenses.

Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is a Pakistani Islamist militant, who is a co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said Pakistan's request to the UNSC's anti-terror committee to allow Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to get "pocket money" from his bank account for basic expenses exposes Islamabad's duplicity.

"One country gives an application on behalf of a global terrorist to UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee that he should be given a pocket money. This is a weird situation," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar said on one hand Pakistan requests to the UNSC for allowing Saeed to withdraw money for basic expenses from his bank account, while on the other hand it says the world does not believe that it is taking action against terrorists.

"How can anyone believe you (Pakistan). This is duplicity. On one hand, you say something and on the other hand you do another," Kumar said.

Financial assets of Saeed, a UN proscribed terrorist, have been frozen after he was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

According to UN provisions, all states are required to freeze the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals.

The resolution also provides for states to sanction basic expenses of the designated individuals if there is no-objection over it.

