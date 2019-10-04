CBI files charge sheet in Unnao gang rape case 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court in the national capital in the case of the alleged gangrape of the Unnao rape survivor on June 11, 2017. The chargesheet, filed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, does not pertain to the case where the survivor had alleged rape by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar on June 4, 2017 at his home.The agency has named three accused in its charge sheet — Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. All are currently out on bail.

Shubham is the son of Senger’s aide Shashi Singh, who has been accused of luring the woman to the lawmaker’s house on June 4 and is a co-accused in the case. The court has listed the case for hearing on October 10 as the agency sought more time from the court to file additional documents and list of witnesses in support of the prosecution.

The chargesheet alleges that the trio had abducted and gangraped the girl a week after the alleged June 4 incident. A Delhi court also recorded the statement of the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in a case of alleged murder of the girl’s father in judicial custody.