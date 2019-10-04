Home Nation

Judicial custody of Chinmayanand extended till October 16

A law student has levelled rape charges against the BJP leader.

Published: 04th October 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chinmayanand_arrested

Chinmayanand was charged under Section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A local court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand till October 16.

His counsel Om Singh said the BJP leader was produced in the court through videoconferencing from the jail because of security reasons and CJM Omvir Singh extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

Another counsel of the BJP leader, Puja Singh, told PTI that the court was told about his medical condition and it was requested that the leader be provided Category A facilities in the jail as he had been a Union minister.

He was made to sleep on the floor and given food like a common prisoner, he said, adding that the Shahjahanpur jail did not have proper facilities.

He should be shifted to another jail in the state, Puja Singh said.

Om Singh said the SIT probing charges against the former Union minister had moved an application in the court of the CJM for a permission to take voice samples of Chinmayanand and the law student.

The plea will be taken up on Friday.

The former Union minister was booked under Section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape, on the complaint of the 23-year-old law student.

The woman has been charged with extortion following a complaint by Chinmayanand's lawyer that she and three others were demanding money from the leader.

The district court has already rejected bail applications of both.

