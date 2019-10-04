Lower percentage of women in technological institutes is a matter of concern: President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

ROORKEE: President Ram Nath Kovind speaking in 19th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee said that lower percentage of female students in technological institutions of the country is a matter of concern.

He also added that he has noticed that girls almost always outshine boys and must be encouraged.

Narrating an incident about his visit to Indian Space and Research Organization, Bengaluru a week before Chandrayaan-2 mission, he said that out of three project managers of the mission, two were women.

"One of the woman scientists, who is a project manager for the mission told me that she has a 6-month-old baby. She had kept her baby with her parents and worked day and night for the mission. This kind of sacrifice depicts how capable our women are," the President said.

Total 2029 degrees were awarded in the convocation out of which 309 were PhDs, 702 were post-graduate and 1018 were undergraduates.

The President further added that he was told that different hostel timings applied to boys and girls, but recently these have been made same.

"This is allowing girl students to work in their departments, labs, libraries in the same manner as boy’s students. This is an example of giving girl students an equal opportunity to excel. I am sure this will positively impact the contributions of girl students and boost their self-confidence," said the President.

He also praised the institute on doing away with hierarchy and giving every academician an equal opportunity and mentioned that creative thinking on campus has been encouraged by doing away with hierarchy among academics and by giving students representation in academic bodies and decision making.

The other guests other than the President included Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya, union minister for human resources development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Chief Minister Trivedra Singh Rawat. The function was presided over by the director of the institute, AK Chaturvedi.

Speaking about the convocation Prof. A. K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The presence of the Honorable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind made our 19th Convocation memorable. His address inspired the graduating students as they step out of IIT Roorkee into the real world. I am sure his words will resonate with them at every stage in their life.”

The toppers revelled in happiness after getting medals from the President himself. Pulkit Singal, who was awarded President Gold Medal for highest CGPA and got placed in Indian Space and Research Organization said, "I will work hard to contribute in development of my country and betterment of lives of our people. I thank my institution and it's teachers for making me worthy of this."

Anant Vashishtha, who was awarded Dr Jai Krishna Gold Medal by the President said that there are numerous applications of productions and industrial engineering in daily life such as in space technology, artificial intelligence and so on.

Others who were conferred awards and degrees by the President include Hrituraj Singh who got 'Institute Silver Medal', Sumit Kumar Yadav was awarded Director Gold Medal and Shivam Jindal was conferred with The President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat while speaking in the function said that in the Time magazine’s emerging economy universities ranking, IIT Roorkee has reached 35th rank and it is matter of pride for the state.

"In today’s time of stress, it is important to remain physically & mentally Health. I would like to plead to everyone to imbibe the practice of Yoga promoted by Hon’ble PM Modi in our lives, so that we can fulfil his dream of ‘Swasthya Bharat’ & Fit India’. When you will graduate today from here, please think of how you will take your learning forward and how will you contribute back to engineering," said the CM.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated students getting their degrees and advised them to effectively and efficiently showcase their learnings from the institution.