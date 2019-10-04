Home Nation

Kamal Nath meets PM Modi, demands flood relief assistance

Kamal Nath said that he has been assured by the Prime Minister of a survey to be conducted for estimating the loses.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, demanding Rs 9000 crore as immediate central aid to compensate loss suffered by rain and flood-ravaged population and regions of the central Indian state.

At the meeting which continued around 45 minutes, Nath submitted a memorandum to the PM, containing details of loss suffered by the state due to heavy rains and floods. Nath also demanded that owing to the magnitude of losses suffered by people in the state, including farmers, the disaster caused by rains and floods in the state be declared a Major Disaster.

The MP CM further sought from the PM that a central team which visited the state to take stock of the destruction and losses caused by the rain-floods recently, be sent again for re-ascertaining the loss, as more rains and floods had swept the state after the team’s visit.

According to an official press statement released by the media coordinator of MP CM in Bhopal, the PM has assured the state all possible help from the centre.

Detailing about the fury and losses unleashed by the rains and floods in the state, Nath told though the rains are still continuing in major part of the state, the survey from Ground Zero till now has revealed a loss of more than Rs 16,000 crore.

While entire state has recorded 46% more than normal rainfall till now, 20 out of the 52 districts have reported over 60% above normal rain, which has resulted in floods in various parts of the state, particularly West and South West MP districts, causing an estimated loss worth over Rs 16,000 crore till now.

“All Kharif crops, excluding paddy have been badly affected by the rain-flood, around one lakh houses have either been destroyed or badly damaged. Also, 1100 km-plus roads and over 1700 bridges and culverts too have been damaged. Owing to damage to nearly all Kharif crops, not only MP, but entire country will be affected,” Nath told the PM.

TAGS
Kamal Nath Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh floods
