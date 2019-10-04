Maharashtra: 3rd list out, BJP keeps seniors guessing

By Express News Service

The BJP kept its senior leaders guessing about their poll prospects even after it released third list of four candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra election. In the third list announced on Thursday, the party nominated Kashiram Pawara (Shirpur-Dhule), Dr Malliakrjun Reddy (Ramtek-Nagpur), Parinay Phuke (Sakoli-Bhandara) and Ramesh Singh Thakur (Malad West-Mumbai).

However, there was no decision regarding seniors such as Eknath Khadse, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Vinod Tawde, Prakash Mehta and Raj Purohit. Khadse, who had filed nomination from Muktainagar, addressed his supporters. Though many of them insisted that he should contest independently, Khadse said he is a disciplined soldier of the party.