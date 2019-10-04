Home Nation

PM Modi shares Nancy Pelosi's speech applauding his commitment to tackle climate change

Referring to her speech, Modi said Pelosi talked about the friendship between India and the US, Mahatma Gandhi and more.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared the speech of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who applauded his commitment to tackle climate change.

"Excellent points made by @SpeakerPelosi at the programme marking #Gandhi150 in Washington DC," the prime minister tweeted.

Applauding Modi's commitment to tackle climate change, Pelosi on Wednesday said the Indian prime minister has upheld the values of Gandhi by taking on a challenge that poses an existential threat to the planet.

She also said that the Mahatma's freedom struggle is a debt the US owes to India.

Referring to the "commitment" shown by Modi in ensuring that the agreement on climate change was finalised, Pelosi said: "It was not easy.But it was done".

