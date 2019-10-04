Home Nation

Transformative steps by India have enhanced investment opportunities: Singapore Dy PM to PM Modi

Published: 04th October 2019 11:41 PM

Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The "transformative steps" taken by New Delhi have enhanced investment opportunities, particularly in India's infrastructure sector, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Keat, who is also the finance minister of Singapore, highlighted the increasing cooperation between India and his country in the technology sector, including FinTech.

Keat, who called on Modi, conveyed the regards of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister Emeritus Goh Chok Tong to the prime minister.

Modi recalled his productive meetings with the two leaders and requested Keat to convey his best wishes to them, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi also expressed his appreciation for the participation of Prime Minister Loong in a special event to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations last month.

"Deputy Prime Minister Keat pointed to the transformative steps taken by Government of India, and noted the consequent enhancement in investment opportunities, particularly in India's infrastructure sector.

He also highlighted the increasing cooperation between India and Singapore in the technology sector, including FinTech," the PMO statement said.

Modi expressed happiness at the growing investment and trade relations between the two countries and pointed out that the launch of the RuPay Card and the BHIM app in Singapore had greatly enhanced the ease of financial transactions.

He also mentioned the successful organisation of the second joint hackathon in Chennai with the participation of Singaporean students.

The prime minister highlighted that all these developments symbolised the close community, business and innovation partnership between the two countries.

TAGS
Heng Swee Keat Narendra Modi Singapore India
