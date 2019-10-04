Home Nation

Congress infighting: Twin trouble for Grand Old Party

Infighting in Congress’ Haryana unit reaches Sonia Gandhi’s doorstep as Ashok Tanwar protests in Delhi; Sanjay Nirupam says he will stay away from Maharashtra election.

Published: 04th October 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok_Tanwar

Ashok Tanwar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : The Congress was left to contend with two major rebellions on Thursday as former Haryana PCC chief Ashok Tanwar staged a protest outside the party headquarters in Delhi while senior leader Sanjay Nirupam announced not to campaign in Maharashtra.  With barely weeks to go for the polls, Tanwar upped the ante and resigned from all election committees of the party. In Mumbai, Nirupam said the party did not need his services anymore and the day is not far when he quits the Congress. This was after the party rejected his plea for nominating at least one minority candidate from each district in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Tanwar alleged that the party in Haryana had turned into ‘Hooda Congress’ as those who had strived against the party’s interest were chosen over those who worked hard to strengthen the Opposition in the state.

“The way ticket distribution has been done is not as per practice and laid rules,” Tanwar wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, asking the party to spell out the criterion for allocation of tickets.

Not completely ruling out poll campaigning, Tanwar said he would assess the situation before taking a call. He, however, did not rule out his supporters contesting against Congress candidates.Meanwhile, Nirupam categorically said he would not be campaigning for the Congress candidates. “It seems Congress Party doesn’t want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. Its my final decision,” he tweeted.

Making his displeasure clear about the high command’s attitude, Nirupam said, “The future of the Congress in Mumbai is very bad as incompetent people are in the driving seat.” Last month, Congress leader Milind Deora had attacked  Nirupam after actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from the party. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Tanwar Haryana PCC Congress Party Sanjay Nirupam
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp