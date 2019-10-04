Uttar Pradesh assembly creates history with 36 hour-long session

Home Nation

The 36-hour non-stop session, boycotted by the Opposition, discussed development goals and was, significantly, sans any disruptions.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: When the marathon Assembly session wound up after midnight on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Legislature created a history of sorts.

A number of Opposition lawmakers revolted against their parties' decision to boycott the session and were seen attending the historic event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his concluding speech at midnight on Thursday, thanked all Opposition members who 'chose to rise above party lines on the issue of development'.

ALSO READ: 36-hour long special UP assembly session to commence on Gandhi Jayanti

The 36-hour special session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and ended after midnight on Thursday.

"The Opposition is boycotting the special session organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. They are the ones who do not have faith in democratic values and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi," Yogi Adityanath said in his address.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said: "When we thought of holding this session, we held an all party meeting and all party leaders approved of the idea and even gave their signed consent. To boycott the session after giving their consent is unfortunate and unpardonable."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had divided its Legislators in groups to ensure that all get a break for food and rest. At least 100 members from the ruling party remained in the House all through the 36 hours.

The Chief Minister, who was in the Assembly till 1 a.m. on Thursday, highlighted the works done by his government to achieve sustainable development goals.

"In our government, the incentives are now performance-based. Those who work will be taken care of and those who do not are kept on our radar," he said.

The Opposition's decision to boycott the session which was convened in the name of Mahatma Gandhi has obviously backfired and the revolt by their Legislators is a proof of this.

Trouble within the Opposition parties is bound to escalate in the coming days and this spells good news for the BJP on the eve of Assembly by-elections that are due on October 21.

All the Legislators discussed development issues related to their constituencies, while the Opposition members who were present, spoke of problems in their constituencies.

