Home Nation

Applications for Haj 2020 to be fully digitised, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Muslims seeking to go to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage can file online applications during October 10—November 10.

Published: 05th October 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Haj 2020 will be fully digitised and the process for filing applications for the pilgrimage will start on October 10, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Friday.  When asked how people in the Kashmir Valley would apply for Haj, the minister assured Kashmiris will not face problems.  

“There will be no difficulty in filling Haj forms in Kashmir. People who cannot fill the forms at their homes will be facilitated at government centres,” Naqvi told this newspaper.

Haj 2020 will be “100 per cent online” and a system has been developed to provide e-visa to all the pilgrims, Naqvi said, adding “Applications for Haj can also be filed through a mobile application.”

Muslims seeking to go to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage can file online applications during October 10—November 10.  Mobile phones and internet services remain suspended in Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre hollowed Article 370 of the Constitution and scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. 

He also said there will be 22 Haj embarkation points in 2020 as compared to 21 last year.  Naqvi said the ministry was also considering another new embarkation point. There have been many requests of making Kannur International Airport as a Haj embarkation point and that is being examined by the authorities, he said. 

Naqvi made the announcements after chairing a review meeting organised on the completion of Haj 2019 where he took stock of the preparations for next year’s pilgrimage.  

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the ministries of External Affairs, Civil Aviation,  Health, India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausuf Sayeed and officials of the Haj Committee of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp