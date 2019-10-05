Home Nation

Traffic cop, journalist among 14 injured as terrorists lob grenade in Kashmir's Anantnag

The terrorists hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 am, an official said.

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: At least 14 persons, including a traffic policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag township of south Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

This was the second grenade attack in the valley since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. The terrorists hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded DC office complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 am, the official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to 14 persons, including a traffic policeman and a local journalist.

All the injured were admitted to a hospital and 13 of them were discharged after treatment. One person was still in hospital but he was stated to be out of danger. The blast sparked panic among people in the town. The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists behind the attack, the official said.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. On September 28, terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF's 38 battalion personnel deployed on law-and-order duty in Nawa Kadal area of downtown Srinagar but there was no casualty.

